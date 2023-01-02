3 hours ago

Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has blamed his side's draw on the early injury incurred by striker Justus Torsutey in their goalless drawn game with Asante Kotoko.

League leaders Aduana FC were held 0-0 by Champions Asante Kotoko on Matchday 10 of the betPawa Premier League at Nana Agyemang Badu I Park Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors went into the game buoyed by their 2-0 victory against the Ogya lads last season and would be disappointed for not being able to win the three points this time.

Coach Samuel Fabin was forced to make an early substitution in the 12th minute as Justus Torsutsey hobbled off and was replaced by Solomon Adomako.

"I'm happy but not with the scoreline. I don't want to say Bright Adjei's abscence affected us because its always a team so saying that will make it look like the other players weren't equal to the task. Everybody is equal to the task, I didn't miss anyone."

"One of our main strikers got injured early in the game and that really affected us. Sometimes you make substitutions hoping for a turnaround but didn't and I think that's what happened."

"On winning the league, I will say we will take match after match."

The league leaders will travel to Bibiani to face Gold Stars in their next game as they lead the league by 20 points.