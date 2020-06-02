3 hours ago

Douglas Costa is not only wanted by Manchester United, but could also be used by Juventus in an exchange for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey or Stefan Savic.

The Brazilian is on the market this summer, having struggled to overcome injury problems and his lack of a real tactical position within Maurizio Sarri’s squad.

Tuttosport had already suggested he be used as part of the approach for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Now Calciomercato.com claim Douglas Costa is on Diego Simeone’s radar at Atletico Madrid and may well be a potential transfer pawn.

There are a few Atleti players who Juventus would like to snap up, above all midfielder Thomas Partey, who is also a strong target for Arsenal.

Another option would be centre-back Savic, although in this case there would be a very large cash sum heading to the Bianconeri as well.

Juve are believed to rate Douglas Costa at €50m on the transfer market.