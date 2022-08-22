19 minutes ago

Italian giants Juventus want to sign Dutch winger with Ghanaian descent Memphis Depay from troubled club Barcelona this summer.

The winger who joined the Blaugrana two seasons ago from Lyon as a free agent is now deemed surplus to requirements at the cash strapped club.

Juventus has been looking for an attacking reinforcement for some time. "There's no point in speeding up the process. That's never a good idea," Nedved told DAZN .

The former midfielder does not deny that Memphis is an important target for Juventus.

"He can play with Dusan Vlahovic or in his place. He can also play with Moise Kean and play on the wing. But he is not the only option."

The other option seems to be Arek Milik. Italian media even reported this Monday that Juventus has reached a personal agreement with the Polish striker, who may leave Olympique Marseille.

However, Memphis, who has little prospect of playing time at Barcelona, ​​seems to be a bit higher on the wish list of the Italian top club.