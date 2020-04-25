17 minutes ago

Juventus are among a list of European clubs interested in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Bianconeri are planning an overhaul of their midfield this summer with players like Federico Bernardeschi and Miralem Pjanic linked with an exit.

Spanish paper Marca suggest that Arsenal, Manchester United and Juventus are among the clubs that have put Partey on their radars as they look to take advantage of a reported breakdown between the player and Atletico during his contract renewal talks.

In Turin, Juve are reportedly convinced the Ghanaian would be a perfect fit to strengthen the midfield and his €50m release clause is achievable.

Despite the strong interest, the report suggests that Partey’s priority is to remain in Madrid and will give the last word to Atletico before looking elsewhere.