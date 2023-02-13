3 hours ago

Music legend, K.K Fosu has disclosed his intention to be a Member of Parliament as an independent candidate.

According to the musician who has a rich repertoire of Highlife songs, he wants to become a parliamentary representative for the people of Mangoase in the Eastern Region.

In an exclusive interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM’s drive time “Ekwanso Dwoodwoo”, K.K Fosu bitterly complained about bad roads in his community and the plight of the people.

To him, he wants to go to Parliament to effect changes in his community ensuring the residents have a good living and the roads fixed to ease vehicle and human movements.

K.K Fosu revealed that he will be contesting the parliamentary seat on the ticket of his own party he named “Empower Youth Movement (EYM)”.

To the public, it may not be surprising to see K.K Fosu in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

“I control the youth of Akuapem North”, he emphasized.