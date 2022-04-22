58 minutes ago

Ghana’s national oil company, GNPC, has appointed Opoku Ahweneeh-Danquah as the acting Chief Executive Officer as the CEO of the corporation, Dr K.K Sarpong exits the corporation today, April 22, 2022.

Before the appointment, Opoku Ahweneeh-Danquah was the Deputy Chief Executive Officer responsible for technical operations.

A letter signed by the Board Chairman, Freddie Blay, wished the outgoing CEO well in his future endeavours while urging the staff of the corporation to accord Opoku Ahweneeh-Danquah the necessary support.

The move to appoint him as CEO has stirred anger in Ghana’s seat of government, the Jubilee House.

The appointment, according to sources within the presidency, was influenced by his cousin, Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to the President, and Freddie Blay, Board Chair of GNPC.

Many at the seat of government are worried over the deliberate move by the duo because of claims by critics of President Nana Akufo-Addo that he is running a family and friends government.

According to energynewsafrica.com’s source, the attempt by the GNPC Board Chair and the President’s Secretary to get Opoku Ahwenneh-Danquah appointed is purely based on their intention to remote control him to get what they want.

Sources within the government said Freddie Blay has had a tough time with the outgoing CEO, Dr. K.K Sarpong, who appears to be ‘stubborn’ when it comes to making certain demands and, therefore, wants someone he can easily control.