44 minutes ago

Kevin Prince Boateng is the real definition of a journeyman as he is close to joining his thirteenth club in his 16 year history as a footballer since turning a professional for Hertha Berlin in 2004.

Turkish giants Besiktas are set to snap up the 32 year old by the close of transfer deadline day on an initial six month loan deal.

The German born Ghanaian has been deemed surplus to requirement at the Viola as he has been either on the treatment table or down the pecking order.

Boateng earlier rejected a move to Spanish side Celta Vigo and there were reports that he was part of the Alfred Duncan deal but it proved to be untrue.

K.P Boateng may yet again embark on a sojourn to Turkey to try out his luck as he has been deemed surplus to requirements at Fiorentina.