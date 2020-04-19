3 hours ago

Kevin-Prince Boateng without filters: "I want to end my career at Hertha, but I would like to return to Milan. I still have 2 seasons at a high level".

The identity card marks 33 years, but Kevin-Prince Boateng looks in there. When it comes to hanging up your boots, you don't talk about it, but the Fiorentina player - on loan at Besiktas - already has clear ideas. Without forgetting the past, complete with sweet words to Milan.

The confession comes to 'Sportweek', where Boateng tells how he would like to remain impressed in the minds of fans.

"When I quit I want to be remembered as a cool one, one on the side of the people: for how he played, spoke, dressed".