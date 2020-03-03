2 hours ago

Coach of the senior men's national team C.K Akunnor has revealed that exiled Ghanaian International Kevin Prince Boateng has no desire to ever feature for the Black Stars.

Black Stars coach C.K Akunnor left out the 32 year old veteran out of his first ever call up as Black Stars coach with the German born Ghanaian in fine form for his on loan club Besiktas.

K.P Boateng has not played for Ghana since the debacle in Brazil during the 2014 World Cup where he was ousted from camp for gross misconduct and insubordination.

C.K Akunnor has all but confirmed a glaring secret that K.P Boateng is done with the Black Stars as he will not add to his 15 caps for the Black Stars.

In response to a question posed during the media briefing on Tuesday, the new Black Stars gaffer responded.

"For Prince Boateng we spoke, I don’t think he wants to play for the Black Stars again.” C.K said.