1 hour ago

K.P Boateng featured prominently for his Besiktas side in their Turkish Super League match on Sunday at the Turk Telecom Arena.

The two sides played the fierce derby in an empty stadium as the novel coronavirus pandemic bites hard in Turkey and across the world.

Turkey is among the few countries who are still actively playing football as most leagues have suspended their various league.

The German born Ghanaian International played for Besiktas for 67 minutes as they drew goalless with their fiercest rivals Fernerbache.

Boateng who joined Besiktas from Fiorentina has been in good form for his side since joining in the January transfer window.

But he was unable to influence Sunday's game as he was replaced by former Viola Adem Ljajic.