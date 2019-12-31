2 hours ago

Kevin-Prince Boateng and Niko Kovac know each other very well from their time working together at Hertha BSC and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Since Kovac's dismissal as coach of FC Bayern, there have been speculations about his return to Berlin - and Boateng, who plays for AC Fiorentina, comes into play as an assistant coach this he disclosed in an interview.

At Hertha BSC, the two played together when Boateng gradually established himself as a professional from the academy while Kovac was at the end of his career.

Kovac later became coach of Eintracht Frankfurt while the 32-year-old Boateng is currently under contract with Italian Serie A club AC Fiorentina.

The duo even won the DFB Cup in Frankfurt in 2018. With a wink, Boateng even brings the picture on Sunday into play as a possible assistant to his former mentor.

Since FC Bayern Munich parted ways with Kovac in November, there has been speculation about the 48-year-old's possible return to his hometown and to Hertha - Kovac was born in Berlin like Boateng.

The former Croatian national team coach is the preferred candidate for Hertha bosses from manager Michael Preetz, investor Lars Windhorst, and supervisory board member and interim trainer Jürgen Klinsmann, who surprisingly steps in until the end of the season after Kovac's friend Ante Covic was released.

Boateng would welcome Kovac's return to Hertha, he would generally welcome a Kovac return campaign. "If Hertha really thinks of getting him, they will do everything right," he told BamS.

And he would not be averse to working again with the cup winning coach of 2018, who also won the double with Bayern, even if it shouldn't work out until the summer of 2020.

"If he only comes in two or three years, I won't be able to play his fast-paced football. But who knows: Maybe I will come as his assistant coach," Boateng said with a grin. Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Whether he is serious about his offer or not, the former Ghana international apparently already has plans for the dug out after his career, although he proves in Florence this season that he can still keep up at a decent level.

Boateng played in twelve of the 17 Serie A games and scored one goal.

His contract with Fiorentina runs until 2021.