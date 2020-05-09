1 hour ago

Ghanaian Interntional Kevin Prince Boateng dreams of playing one more time for the Black Stars, saying his relationship with country "is intact".

The former AC Milan star has not played for Ghana since being sent away from the 2014 FIFA World Cup following a clash with head coach Kwesi Appiah.

But six years after that dramatic acts at the Black Stars camp in Brazil, the 33-year-old harbours the intention to wear the national colours of the Black Stars.

In a chat with his brother Jerome Boateng, who opted for Germany, Kevin admitted to his brother his regrets about the bitter end to his national team career.

But speaking about the K.P Boatengs return in an interview on Joy Sports, Laryea Kingston says there is nothing wrong in a K.P Boateng comeback as he is still a Ghanaian and If the coaches needs him why not.

"He still a Ghanaian and he has so much respect for Ghana and believes Ghana has given him a lot so If the coach still believes he has something to help him and he is still playing well for his team he is still a Ghanaian."

"But one thing I want the coach to do is to call up players who are actively playing for their teams and not fringe players" he added.

Laryea Kingston played 41 times for the Black Stars scoring six goals in the process.