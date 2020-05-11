55 minutes ago

Coach of the Black Stars, C.K Akonnor has opened the door about a possible return of veteran K.P Boateng.

The on loan Besiktas midfielder in a chat with his younger brother Jerome Boateng, admitted his regrets about the bitter end to his national team career with the Black Stars.

According to C.K Akonnor he is open to recalling the German born Ghanaian if his form is good enough to merit a national team call up.

“With the national team, I didn’t like the way it ended because they gave me so much. But you never know, maybe I can go back and play one more time again," said Boateng.

The new Black Stars gaffer C.K Akonnor in an interview with Joy FM revealed he would invite the former Barcelona star a call up if he feels he is right for the team considering his performances at club level.

"If Kevin-Prince Boateng is available, why not? If he is doing well and actively playing, why not? I need to talk to the GFA about it [to sort out the suspension]. But he is welcome,” said Akonnor.

K.P Boateng has gone on a six year hiatus since the incident at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where he was sent home for gross misconduct and insubordination.