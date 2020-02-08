1 hour ago

The journeyman K.P Boateng made his debut for his 13th club in his storied career in their game against Gaziantep at home at the Vodafone Arena.

And what a way to make your first start for your new club as the former Ghanaian International scored his side's second goal on his debut.

Besiktas romped to a three nil defeat against Gaziantep with the Fiorentina loanee among the goals.

The Ghanaian who came on as a second half substitute for Adem Ljajic did not take long to announce himself to his new fans as he added the second in the 70th minute after Burak Yilmaz had scored from the penalty spot.

Late into the game Dutcman Jeremain Lens added gloss to the scoreline as he added a third deep into stoppage time.

Patrick Twumasi came on as a substitute in the 67th minute but could do little to salvage the situation while Rahman Chibsah was a spectator from the bench.