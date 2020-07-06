54 minutes ago

Besiktas forward Kevin Prince Boateng played in his side 3-1 loss to Kayserispor and provided an assist for his team's only goal in the game.

The Ghanaian could only manage a bench role as Besiktas traveled to the Kadir Has Stadium to face Kayserispor on Monday night.

Hasan Huseyin Acar gave the host Kayserispor the lead in the 51st minute of the game before the K.P Boateng came on in the 62nd minute as replacement for Necip Uysal.

With his side trailing the host by a goal to nil, K.P Boateng provided the assist as Atiba Hutchinson equalized for Besiktas for 1-1.

The host turned on the screw as they scored two late goals in the final 10 minutes of the game through Hasan Huseyin Acar and Artem Kravets to give them a 3-1 win.

There was no place for another Ghanaian in the Kayserispor team Bernard Mensah ass he sat out with a minor injury.