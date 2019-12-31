1 hour ago

Kevin-Prince Boateng (32) has been playing for AC Fiorentina since last summer, his contract with the Serie A club runs until 2021.

BILD on Sunday met the striker for an interview in the Tuscan metropolis.

Boateng spoke about ... ... his former BVB coach Jürgen Klopp:

“He knows how to pack you. I don't know how he does it, but he can do it. I don't think there is a player at Liverpool who doesn't like him. Even those who don't play. It was the same in Dortmund. That is what makes it special. Therefore every team will give everything for him. He is a great guy and also a great trainer. Most of the time you only have one or the other - Klopp just has both. ”

... the connection to his home club Hertha BSC:

"I watch him, it is also important to me that Hertha is in the first division. The club always has a special place in my heart. ” ... trying to finally make Hertha "sexy" with the millions of investor Windhorst: "Since I left Hertha, we all hope that the potential will finally explode.

It is the largest, most beautiful city in Germany, completely multi-cultural. There is everything in Berlin, and maybe that's the problem: there is too much. But then you have to sell yourself so well that people don't come to Berlin for museums, but to see the "old lady". "

.. a possible engagement of Niko Kovac as Hertha coach in the coming season: "If Hertha really thinks about getting him, they will do everything right." ... a return to Berlin: "It depends: If he (Kovac) comes only in two or three years, I can no longer play his pace football. But who knows: maybe I will come as his assistant coach. (Smiles) "