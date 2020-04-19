3 hours ago

Kevin-Prince Boateng has disclosed that he was intent on a return to his boyhood club Hertha BSC in January and that he would have liked to help strengthen the team by calling Mario Götze and Julian Draxler.

The 33-year-old says he texted Jürgen Klinsmann, Hertha's coach at the time, to inform him of his desire to make the move to Berlin.

"But there was never an answer," Boateng told Der Spiegel.

According to reports, Klinsmann was looking into the possibility of bringing a number of big names to Hertha, including Mario Götze, Julian Draxler, Mesut Özil and Lukas Podolski. And Boateng would have liked to help strengthen the team.

"In the summer, I would simply have picked up the phone, called [Mario] Götze and [Julian] Draxler and said, 'Come here, boys, let's build something here'. That was my plan, so that I could make Hertha attractive again," the midfielder said.

Boateng, a product of Hertha's youth academy, ultimately ended up joining Besiktas on loan from Fiorentina until the end of the season.