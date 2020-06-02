3 hours ago

Turkish giants Besiktas are willing and ready to keep Ghanaian International Kevin Prince Boateng on their books but only If he agrees to take a pay cut.

The midfielder joined the Turkish side in the winter transfer window for six months but his current side will be glad to continue the relationship.

Besiktas during the contract negotiations included a clause that they will trigger an automatic extension should he play 90 minutes for 10 matches.

Already the forward has played five games and need five of the remaining matches to trigger the extension for 1.7 million euros.

Besiktas who are reeling from the financial pinch of the coronavirus where struggling financially already and have no intentions to pay Boateng that huge sum of money.

Knowing that he has just five games to trigger an extension, the Turkish side may never play him regularly so he does not trigger the automatic clause.

The Ghanaian International scored two goals in six games for Besiktas before the COVID-19 enforced break.