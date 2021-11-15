2 hours ago

The marketer and distributor of Shell branded fuels and lubricants, Vivo Energy Ghana, has appointed Kader Maiga as its new Managing Director following Ben Hassan Ouattara’s end of tenure, Energy News African has reported.

Mr. Maiga comes on board with over 20 years’ experience in the energy sector, including senior management positions with Shell and Vivo Energy.

He holds a Master’s degree in Economic Science from the University of Wuppertal in Germany.

Mr. Maiga’s career started in Shell as retail manager for Guinea and Mali where he changed the face of retail business with his innovative and leadership approach to selling fuels and lubricants, progressing to become the Country Chairman for Mali.

Following the transition from Shell to Vivo Energy in 2011, Mr. Maiga was appointed Managing Director of Vivo Energy Mali.

He subsequently became the Managing Director for Guinea, before becoming Managing Director Madagascar in 2016 and Managing Director Senegal in 2019.

In each of the countries he has led, he has built very formidable businesses.

Maiga always puts his people ahead of him and is good at motivating his team to get the best out of them. As a transformational leader, he stays close to his stakeholders, creating value and inspiring them to deliver great results.

Commenting on the appointment, Franck Konan-Yahaut, Vivo Energy’s Executive Vice President West Africa said: “I would like to thank Ben Hassan for his time at Vivo Energy Ghana and am delighted that Kader has accepted the position as the new Managing Director. I know that his vast experience will be of great benefit to our business in Ghana as we continue to deliver the best product and services to our customers.”

In his welcome address, Kader Maiga added: “I am excited to join such a dynamic team and look forward to building on the strong performance achieved by my predecessor. I am here to serve and together as a team, let us inspire one another to achieve our shared vision of creating the most respected energy business in Ghana.”

Mr. Maiga is fluent in French, English and German and is married with four children.