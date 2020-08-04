2 hours ago

The Priestess (Soothsayer), in the Kafaba murder case, has been arrested from her hideout at Yeji in the Bono East region by police in Salaga.

The key suspect, Sirina Fatima, who masterminded the act, is currently being interrogated by police in Salaga.

She will, however, be brought to Damongo in the course of the day.

A post on the Ghana Police Service’s Facebook page said the suspect was picked up on Monday night [August 3, 2020].

“Sherina Mohammed alias Alhajia, aged 40 and being the sorcerer who masterminded the lynching of 90-year-old Madam Akua Denteh, at Kafaba has been arrested at her hide-out at Yeji last night. She is in Police custody,” the Police posted on Facebook.