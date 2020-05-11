54 minutes ago

Entertainment critic and CEO of Red Panta Production, Mr. Logic has stated that apart from Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, the next big artiste in the Ghanaian reggae/dancehall space is multiple award-winning and Fante dancehall god, Kahpun.

Logic made this statement on Sunday, May 10 on Hitz FM's 'Yaad Settingz' hosted by King Lagazee.

“Mathematically, Expressions, Lyrical Punchlines, Clarity, Articulation and Confidence, I will personally choose Kahpun after Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale because he is ripped, matured and ready for the music market and i think this is his time,” Logic said during the ‘Songs Review’ session.

He officially disclosed that the Higher Heights Army General and Hunta Productions signee is his cousin and was supposed to work with him about four years ago.

“Two strong companies namely Hunta Productions and Red Panta Productions are the current label and promotional managements working on this great artiste and be rest assured that everything is professionally and maturely documented and therefore I am over-ready to make Kahpun the most known and consistent artiste to Ghanaians, Africa and the world at large," he noted.