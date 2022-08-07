19 minutes ago

Ghanaian winger Kakra Boakye is on trial at lower tier Swedish side Enköpings SK Fotboll as he played in a trial match against IK Franke.

Enköpings SK Fotboll lost the game by 3-2 in the training meeting at Råby IP against IK Franke.

The match was evenly played and considering the chances, a draw would probably have been fairer results for both teams.

IK Franke is the top team in division 3 southern Norrland they are second, one point behind league leader Bollnäs.

The game afforded 27-year-old Ghanaian trialist Kakra Boakye who lasted the whole duration of the game and shone for the side despite the defeat.

Speaking after the game, coach Johan Slättman of Enköpings SK Fotboll was satisfied with his side's performance and had something to says about the Ghanaian trialist.

"I am satisfied with the boys' performance today, says coach Johan Slättman. We had a lot of youth and they did really well against a good team.

"Then we tested a little new game system in the first half, with a little more pressure. But maybe it didn't turn out so well. We got better in others.

"Kakra Boakye looked very interesting. Had good speed in his feet and good technique. Wanted a lot of the ball and also had several nice crosses."

The left winger last played for Maltese side Victoria Hotspurs where he made seven appearances and scored twice.