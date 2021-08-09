5 hours ago

Nigerian-Ghanaian stand-up comedian and actress, Jacinta Asi Ocansey, known in showbiz as Jacinta has for the first time opened up on his rumoured relationship with fellow comedian, Kalybos.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Jacinta disclosed that she never dated Kalybos but both were in the talking stages after Kalybos expressed his intention to be in a relationship with her.

Ghana’s only comedienne revealed that "Kalybos was not honest" with her because he had a girlfriend at the time and the lady attacked her after she saw them together, yet Kalybos told the lady, she (Jacinta) was the one pestering and chasing him.

She further added that many people threatened her life because of Kalybos whereas there was nothing going on between them but she took it in her strides and carried on with her life.

Watch Video: