17 minutes ago

Mohammed Kudus has departed FC Nordsjaelland but it appears there is a new Ghanaian kid who is willing and ready to step into the boots of his compatriot.

Kamal Deen Sulemana has been tipped for great things by the Director of Football of FC Nordsjaelland Jan Laursen with the departure of his compatriot to Ajax and Mikkel Damsgaard to Sampdoria.

The 18 year old Ghanaian announced his presence with a brace against newly crowned Champions FC Midjtylland on Friday despite Nordsjaelland losing 6-3 on the night.

His display has given fans of the club hope that there is a heir to Mohammed Kudus who was sold on Thursday to Ajax.

"I could feel in the stands that a player like Kamaldeen aroused a certain kind of respect and enthusiasm," says Laursen.

Kamal Deen a former Right to Dream Academy player has been in good form since breaking into the team in February making 7 appearances while contributing three goals.

He has been tipped to help fill the gaping hole left by the departures of Kudus Mohammed and striker Mikkel Damsgaard.

Between the departed pair, they score a staggering 21 goals between them this season for FC Nordsjaelland.