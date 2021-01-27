2 hours ago

Former Liberty Professionals midfielder Kamal Issah has signed for lower tier Turkish side Ankara Keçiorengucu SK on a short-term deal.

The defensive midfielder has signed an initial one year contract with his new side with an option to extend the deal.

Kamal Issah is joining Keciörengücü from Istanbulspor in the TFF First League where he scored 2 goals in 10 matches in the 2020/2021 season.

Keciörengücü which is in the Turkish second tier is currently lying on the sixth position on the league log after 18 matches.

He has in the past played for the likes of Stade Rennais, FC Nordsjælland, Stabæk Fotball, Genclerbirligi, Eskisehirspor amongst others.