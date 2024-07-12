10 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Kamal Mohammed has finalized his move to Tajikistan's FC Barqchi, marking a significant transfer from his previous club Kuktosh FC as they gear up for the second half of the season.

Mohammed, aged 21, featured in ten matches for Kuktosh before making the switch to Barqchi during the summer transfer window.

In an official announcement on social media, FC Barqchi welcomed Mohammed to their squad, highlighting his arrival as a crucial addition for the team's ongoing campaign.

They expressed confidence in his abilities to bolster their defensive lineup and contribute to their efforts in securing their place in the league.

Mohammed is set to play a pivotal role for Barqchi as they strive for success in the latter stages of the season.