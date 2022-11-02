1 hour ago

Ghanaian duo of Kamal Sowah and Dennis Odoi guided their Belgium side Club Brugge to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

The 22-year-old Sowah has been integral for the Belgian side this season, contributing two goals and two assists in the league.

While the veteran Dennis Odoi has helped his side keep five clean sheets with a steady back line in their march to the next stage.

Club Brugge missed out on winning its Champions League group after being held to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday at Bayer Leverkusen.

Brugge had already secured a place in the last 16 as the first Belgian club to reach the knockout stage since Gent in 2015-16.

Combined with Porto's 3-0 win over Atlético Madrid in the other game in Group B, the draw with Leverkusen meant that Brugge missed out on becoming the first team from Belgium to win a Champions League group since Anderlecht 22 years ago. Leverkusen placed third and heads to the Europa League ahead of Atlético.

The game started at a slow pace before gradually gathering intensity. Brugge's Kamal Sowah forced a good save from goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky in the 39th minute before Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong hit the side netting in first-half stoppage time.

Both teams came close to taking the lead early in the second half, with Brugge's Canadian winger Tajon Buchanan blasting a shot against the crossbar in the opening seconds of the half. Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet stopped Brugge from falling behind when he pushed a dangerous Patrik Schick header over the bar at a corner.

The draw leaves new Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso winless in six games following a victory over Schalke in his first game in charge on Oct. 8 as his team has slipped to third from last in the Bundesliga. It's the first top-division coaching job for the former midfielder, a two-time Champions League winner with Liverpool and Real Madrid.