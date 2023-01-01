3 hours ago

Ghanaian duo of Dennis Odoi and Kamal Sowah will be working with English man Scott Parker as their new coach at club side Club Bruges.

The Belgian champions on Saturday, 31st December 2022 announced the former Fulham, Bournemouth coach as their trainer.

Parker,42, replaces Carl Hoefkens who was sacked on Thursday following a run of poor results which has seen Club Bruges lie fourth on the Belgian Jupiler Pro League table.

Bruges is 12 points adrift of league leaders KRC Genk after their 1-1 drawn game against OH Leuven on boxing day but are still in the Champions League.

Scott Parker despite two promotions with Fulham and Bournemouth has suffered relegation each time in the Premier League and this will be a big step for him.

He was sacked as Bournemouth coach after a chastening 9-0 defeat to Liverpool after which he complained on the team's poor recruitment.

Bruges face Benfica in the Champions League last 16 in February.

It is the first time they have made it to the knockout stage in the competition's current format.

The Belgian coach Carl Hoefkens replaced Alfred Schreuder who left for the Ajax job in the summer after Erik Ten Haag joined Manchester United.