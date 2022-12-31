3 hours ago

Black Stars and Club Brugge winger Kamal Sowah has paid a glowing tribute to his former manager Carl Hoefkens who has been sacked by the club.

The Belgium champions parted ways with their head coach on Friday after a run of poor results that has seen them place fourth in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.

Club Brugge is fourth on the league log and are 12 points adrift table toppers KRC Genk pushing the club to sack their manager who has guided them into the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The Ghanaian winger was a favourite of the former coach and was afforded game time after he was recalled from a loan stint at AZ Alkmaar in Holland.

Sowah has expressed his gratitude to the coach who gave him the chance to shine in Belgium.

"It is a tough day for the whole team to hear you no longer our coach. I wanted to thank you for the opportunities you provided for me this season, you believed in me in very important moments and it was a pleasure to work with you. I wish you all the best in your next steps and I hope one day we can cross paths again! Carl Hoefkens," wrote the Ghana international on social media.

The Ghanaian was an ever-present in the Club Brugge side that caused an upset in the Champions League group that contained Atletico Madrid, FC Porto to qualify.

His performance earned him a place in Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad in Qatar.

The Belgian coach replaced Alfred Schreuder who left for the Ajax job in the summer.