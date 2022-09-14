2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah scored his first-ever goal in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening as his Belgium side Club Brugge pulled a shocking win over FC Pora at the Estadio do Dragao.

The winger scored the second goal after he ghosted in on a loose ball in the penalty area before slotting home to make it 2-0 after they had taken the lead from the spot.

Two minutes into the second half Jutgla tried to dribble past a maze of defenders on the edge of Porto’s penalty area and, as the ball got away from him it fell fortuitously for Sowah to steer his way through and score from close range.

Club Brugge pulled off a shock 4-0 win at FC Porto on Tuesday to win a second successive Champions League Group B game and go top of the standings.

An early penalty converted by Ferran Jutgla was followed by two quick goals after halftime from Kamal Sowah and Andreas Skov Olsen before a late effort from teenage substitute Antonio Nusa put the seal on a massive upset.

The Belgian champions were worthy winners as they added an unexpected triumph to last week’s home success over Bayer Leverkusen.

Brugge moved to six points, ahead of Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid who have three each after the German side beat the Spaniards 2-0 also on Tuesday. Porto are bottom with no points.

Compatriot Dennis Odoi played the full duration of the game.