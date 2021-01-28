1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah scored for his side OH Leuven in their 1-1 drawn game against Sporting Charleroi on Wednesday night.

The in form Ghanaian winger who is on loan from sister club Leicester City has now scored seven league goals in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

Sowah opened the scores in the 12th minute as his side who were the visitors stunned the home side Sporting Charleroi at their own backyard.

The away side could not hold onto their slender lead as the host drew level on 61st minute through Dorian Dessoleil.

Kamal Sowah has scored seven goals from the wings in 24 appearances for his side while providing four assists.