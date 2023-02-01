1 hour ago

Coach of English Premier League side Southampton, Nathan Jones believes new capture Kamaldeen Sulemana can have an immediate impact on the team.

The saints are rock bottom in the English Premier League and are hoping for a turnaround with the addition of the Ghanaian and some other new signings.

Kamaldeen Sulemana completed his transfer to English Premier League side Southampton on transfer deadline day on Tuesday, 31st January 2023.

Speaking on the arrival of the new player, Southampton manager Nathan Jones said he has no doubt the player will make an immediate impact to help the team.

“This is another really positive addition for us this month. We’ve obviously been keen to add a little more potency to the side, and Kamaldeen is someone who does that for us. “He’s at a stage in his career where we feel he can help us in the immediate term, but also continue to grow and develop further into the future,” the Southampton manager said.

Stade Rennes will receive a €25 million transfer fee plus €3 million in bonuses from both Southampton for Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Kamaldeen Sulemana joined the French side from Danish club FC Norsdjaelland in the summer of July 2021 for a fee of €17 million but injuries have hindered his progress at the club.