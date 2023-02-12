4 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana made his first start for his struggling English Premier League side Southampton on Saturday in their 2-1 defeat to Wolves as he completed eight dribbles the most by any player in a single game this season in the English topflight.

The twinkle-toed winger lasted the entire duration of the game as his side suffered their fifths consecutive defeat in the league this campaign.

Southampton took the lead in the game through new recruit Carlos Alcaraz in the 24th minute but shortly after, Wolves were reduced to ten men when former saint Mario Lemina was shown a bizarre two yellow cards in quick succession the first for a foul and second for aggressively approaching the referee.

The Ghanaian winger completed eight dribbles in the entire game the most by any player in the English top-flight this season.

Wolves drew level in the 72nd as Jan Bednarek put through his own net before Joao Gomez netted the winner for ten-man Wolves with a nice shot from outside the area to make it 2-1.

Kamaldeen Sulemana had 60 touches, and six shots and perhaps should have scored when he was one on one with the goalkeeper but fluffed his lines.

He joined bottom club Southampton from French side Stade Rennes.