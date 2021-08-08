5 hours ago

Ghanaian wonderkid Kamaldeen Sulemana scored his first goal for his new side Stade Rennes in the French Ligue 1 but the player was left disappointed as his side could not hold onto the 1-0 lead.

The 20 year old Rennes star joined the ambitious French Ligue 1 side in summer from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland for a record transfer fee.

He was named in the starting line up for his competitive debut for his new side on Sunday as they hosted RC Lens.

Kamaldeen who played from the left was sent a long ball after a corner kick from the away side he ghosted into the penalty box before he cut into his marker before curling home with his instep to score the opener in the 14th minute of the game.

He tweeted: "NAWUNI KU DIHI TIVI Great team effort & great atmosphere in the stadium by the fans . Thank you all for coming!! We didn’t get the results we wanted but eyes on the next one. Alhamdulilah official debut"

The tricky winger was a constant threat for the RC Lens back line throughout the game but RC Lens pulled parity through Seko Fofana in the 19th as both sides headed into the break with the scores tied at 1-1.

Kamaldeen Sulemana was later substituted in the 58th minute as another player with Ghanaian descent Jeremy Doku was introduced into the game.

The scoreline did not change as both sides ended the game with a point apiece but Kevin Danso made his RC Lens debut after being brought on in the 86th minute for Christopher Wooh.

