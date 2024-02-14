59 minutes ago

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana experienced a bittersweet moment as he made a late substitute appearance for Southampton in their 3-1 defeat against Bristol City, marking the end of their impressive 25-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

The 21-year-old started the game on the bench and was brought on in the 74th minute, replacing Joe Rothwell in an effort to turn the tide of the match.

However, despite his efforts, Bristol City maintained their lead, leaving Sulemana unable to salvage a result for his team.

Sulemana, who recently returned from injury over the weekend after being sidelined since November, showcased his resilience by making a comeback to the pitch.

Throughout the current season, Sulemana has featured in 15 games in the Championship, contributing three assists to his team's efforts.

Southampton's defeat, their first since 23 September, saw Bristol City secure victory with three second-half goals.

Sam Bell, Rob Dickie, and Harry Cornick found the back of the net, ending Southampton's record-breaking 25-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The loss also resulted in Southampton slipping to third place in the Championship table, overtaken by Leeds United, whose 4-0 win against Swansea propelled them to second.

On the other hand, Liam Manning's Bristol City celebrated a significant victory, climbing into the top half of the table for the first time this season, now sitting comfortably in 11th place after ending a four-game winless streak at home.