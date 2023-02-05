29 minutes ago

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana made his debut for Southampton in their heavy 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday.

Kamaldeen Sulemana completed his transfer to English Premier League side Southampton on transfer deadline day on Tuesday, 31st January 2023.

Stade Rennes will receive a €25 million transfer fee plus €3 million in bonuses from Southampton for Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Defender Mee put the hosts in front, meeting Bryan Mbuemo's cross with a thumping header in the 41st minute.

And three minutes later, Brentford doubled their lead after Mbuemo dispatched Yoane Wissa's cut-back into the bottom corner.

Mathias Jensen added a third nine minutes from time, nodding in a Rico Henry cross from close range.

He came on at halftime in Saturday's game for Ibrahim Diallo with his team 2-0 down but was unable to affect the game in any way.

The young Ghanaian completed 7 of his 15 passes and created one chance while he had one shot on target, had 23 touches of the ball but failed to complete any of his two dribbles attempted and won one foul.

He will be hoping to help his team who are at rock bottom of the league survive as relegation is staring them in the face.