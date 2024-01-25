3 hours ago

Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana has made a return to training after almost two months of being sidelined due to injury.

The talented forward rejoined group training on Tuesday, signaling his recovery and availability for the upcoming FA Cup game against Watford on Sunday.

Sulemana, 21, had been out of action due to the injury, causing him to miss the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Cote d'Ivoire.

His return to fitness is not only a boost for Southampton but also opens the possibility of his inclusion in the Ghana national team for the World Cup qualifiers scheduled for March.

Despite being troubled by injuries this season, Sulemana has shown promise, making 13 appearances and providing three assists in the English Championship.

His availability will be crucial as Southampton aims for a quick return to the Premier League.