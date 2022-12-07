2 hours ago

Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has rubbished reports in the local media suggesting that he has left the official Black Stars WhatsApp group.

The reports suggested that the twinkle-toed winger departed the group due to a lack of game time at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana exited the World Cup after a dismal 2-0 defeat to familiar foes Uruguay in their last Group H game at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Kamaldeen Sulemana was used as a substitute in two of Ghana's three games at the World Cup against South Korea and also Uruguay.

He made his World Cup debut when he came on as a substitute in Ghana's 3-2 win against Korea before shinning in his cameo appearance against Uruguay in Ghana's last match.

The 20-year-old winger will be looking forward to getting his season back on track with Stade Rennes after injury ravage his initial part of the season.