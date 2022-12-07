Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has rubbished reports in the local media suggesting that he has left the official Black Stars WhatsApp group.
The reports suggested that the twinkle-toed winger departed the group due to a lack of game time at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Ghana exited the World Cup after a dismal 2-0 defeat to familiar foes Uruguay in their last Group H game at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Kamaldeen Sulemana was used as a substitute in two of Ghana's three games at the World Cup against South Korea and also Uruguay.
He made his World Cup debut when he came on as a substitute in Ghana's 3-2 win against Korea before shinning in his cameo appearance against Uruguay in Ghana's last match.
The 20-year-old winger will be looking forward to getting his season back on track with Stade Rennes after injury ravage his initial part of the season.
https://twitter.com/Kamaldeenho10/status/1600167546690293772?s=20&t=ao5ABdKxDEWspBKBGjxURA— (@Kamaldeenho10)
