2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is on the verge of having a new head coach at Southampton following the sacking of Russell Martin.

Southampton are reportedly finalizing an 18-month deal to appoint Croatian manager Ivan Juric as Martin’s successor.

The decision comes after Martin's dismissal on Sunday, following a crushing 5-0 defeat by Tottenham.

Juric, 49, most recently managed Roma, where he was let go in November after only 12 matches in charge. If appointed, this would be his first managerial role outside Italy.

The agreement is expected to include a summer break clause, giving both parties flexibility.

Sources within the club reveal that Juric was previously under consideration as a potential replacement for Ralph Hasenhuttl before Nathan Jones was appointed in November 2022.

Southampton are reportedly keen on a manager who can instill structure and discipline in the squad, particularly after their heavy loss to Spurs.

Juric is unlikely to take charge in time for this weekend’s Premier League clash against Fulham.

The Saints are currently bottom of the league table, with just one win all season, sitting nine points adrift from safety.

For Kamaldeen Sulemana and his teammates, the arrival of a new coach could mark a turning point in what has been a challenging campaign.