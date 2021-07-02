43 minutes ago

The future of talented Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana at FC Nordsjaelland has been shrouded in a lot of doubts as he has been linked with several clubs.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has been spotted in France where he has been linked with a move to French side Rennes.

He has been linked with Ajax where he spent some days with the Dutch giants with reports suggesting that he underwent a medical examination at the club.

Ajax have reportedly agreed terms with Danish club FC Nordsjaelland for the player but it appears the winger is holding out for other chances.

It is believed that the player will not be joining Rennes but the French side are keen to stockpile the best young players across the world.

The 19 year old is certain o leave Nordsjaelland this summer but he is yet to decide which club he will play for as he has been linked with Ajax, Manchester United, Rennes among other.

Rennes will have to battle the likes of Ajax, Manchester United and Liverpool for their man as Nordsjaelland want a deal close to 20 million Euros for their prized asset.