1 hour ago

Ghanaian teen sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana has began pre-season training with his Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

This comes after the player is said to have had his medical examination in Holland Amsterdam with Ajax after his side agreed a deal with FC Nordsjaelland.

Ajax have agreed a fee believed to be in the region of 15million euros with his Danish club FC Nordsjaelland for the talented 19 year old forward but the player and his agent are reportedly holding out for other offers before deciding on the Ajax move with Manchester United said to be interested.

The Ghanaian prodigy as been the subject of interest from many clubs across Europe with the likes of Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester United among others all credited with an interest.

Ajax a wary of a big club from Europe stepping in to scupper the deal and are desperate to wrap up the deal.

Kamaldeen Sulemana scored ten goals and provided eight assists after featuring in 30 matches in the Danish Superliga