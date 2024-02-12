1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana marked a triumphant return from injury, playing a pivotal role in Southampton's thrilling 5-3 victory against Huddersfield Town in the English Championship on Saturday.

Having been sidelined since late November, the 20-year-old made his comeback as a substitute in the 71st minute, replacing Stuart Armstrong at the St. Mary's Stadium.

Sulemana's return couldn't have come at a better time for Southampton, who are fervently pursuing promotion back to the Premier League.

Huddersfield initially took the lead through Sorba Thomas's strike in the 36th minute, followed by David Kasumu's goal just before halftime.

Despite the setback, Southampton staged a remarkable second-half comeback, with Joe Rothwell netting twice in quick succession to level the scores.

Alex Matos then restored Huddersfield's lead in the 65th minute, but an own goal from Tom Lees brought Southampton back into contention.

The hosts sealed their victory with late goals from Sekou Mara and Samuel Edozie in the 84th and 90th minutes, respectively.

With Sulemana back in action, Southampton aims to capitalize on their momentum and strive for a strong finish to the season.

Currently occupying the second spot in the Championship table, the team harbors hopes of returning to the top flight if they can maintain their impressive form.