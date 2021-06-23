1 hour ago

The National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah has justified the forceful removal of the former Ashanti Regional Security Co-ordinator, DCOP Ayensu Opare-Addo (rtd) from office.

According to him, several attempts to get the former official out of office despite the termination of his appointment proved futile; a situation which compelled the Ministry to send officials to change the locks of his office.

DCOP Opare-Addo washounded out of office by national security operatives; a development he has condemned.

It later emerged that he had been relieved of his duties because his mandate was not renewed after it expired over claims of non-performance and alleged criminality.

It is still unclear the exact wrongdoing DCOP Opare-Addo allegedly engaged in and he has vehemently denied the accusations levelled against him.

There have since been calls for the National Security to provide details of the specific crimes alleged to have been committed by Opare-Addo to warrant his eviction.

Kan Dapaah, on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, insisted that the reasons for DCOP Opare Addo’s termination were clearly stated in his letter of termination of appointment.

“The reasons for the termination of the appointment were clearly spelt out in the letter of termination. We do not think it is appropriate to say publicly what the reasons were, but DCOP Opare Addo will admit that the reasons for the termination were made known to him.”

The Minister also dispelled DCOP Opare Addo’s claims that he was assaulted by National Security operatives, explaining that the latter rather suffered acts of hostility in their attempt to get the former official out of office.

“On arrival at his office, the personnel duly introduced themselves but were met with acts of hostility by DCOP Opare Addo including drawing his side gun. The personnel managed to restrain him and retrieved the side gun,” he insisted.

In questioning the validity of assault claims by DCOP Opare Addo, the National Security Minister indicated that no official complaint had been lodged by DCOP Opare-Addo (rtd) against the Ministry over the assault.

“Till date, no official complaint has been made by DCOP Opare Addo, either to his immediate boss, the National Security Coordinator or to me as the sector minister regarding the alleged assault on him. Neither has the Ministry of National Security received any correspondence from the Police in relation to the allegation by DCOP Opare Addo.

He pointed out that his outfit is willing to probe “any allegation should any official complaint be made by DCOP Opare Addo.”

Source: citifmonline.com