1 hour ago

Ghanaian-Lebanese and sympathizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) with close links to the presidency, Fadi Dabbousi has suggested that the National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah is a victim of a grand scheme targeted at blackmailing top officials of the current government.

In a leaked video, the National Security Minister who abroad threw caution to the wind and spoke recklessly about how he would miss his lover and all.

The side chic, who allegedly recorded the video, does not show her face but kept instructing the love-struck minister to show his face properly in the video so she could leave no one in doubt that it was indeed Albert Kan Dapaah.

Albert Kan Dapaah seemingly unaware that he was being recorded and that the video chat could leak obeys every instruction of the lady and turns around severally even in only his pyjamas.

Since the release of the video on social media, there have been mixed reactions with some calling for the dismissal of the minister.

However, Fadi Dabbousi believes the video is just one of the many in existence against Ministers of the current administration.

“Let me state that there has been a consistent effort to denigrate the office of the President by setting up government officials in such lewd videos, this one being the mildest so far."

