3 hours ago

NPP Loyal Ladies, a females’ offshoot of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have dissociated the group from any involvement in recording and release of a videotape which captured the National Security Minister in an embarrassing spectacle.

Mr Albert Kan Dapaah has been a subject of discussion and public ridicule following the release of a video recording which captured the Minister virtually flirting and carrying out orders from a faceless lady from his hotel room far away in Europe.

Since the release of the video, social media has been inundated with mixed reactions and the release of pictures of a beautiful sassy young lady identified as Chantelle Kujawu as the faceless lady in the video.

But the leadership of the group in a statement has disowned the lady in question stating;

“Our attention has been drawn to some social media commentaries accompanied by a photo of a lady allegedly known as Chantelle Kujawu. It is being claimed in the commentaries that the lady is the one who purportedly recorded the National Security Minister in what is believed to be a private video call between him and the lady. It is further being claimed that the said lady is a proud sponsor of the Loyal Ladies group. We wish to bring to the kind attention of the general public that the said lady is neither a member nor a sponsor of our esteemed Loyal Ladies group. In fact, she is not known to the group at all.”

The statement further pointed to opposition elements as brains behind attempts to link the group to the leaked video adding that “We see this bogus claim as part of the sinister orchestrations of opposition elements to discredit the good name, reputation and hard work of the NPP Loyal Ladies.

“While assuring of its resolve to focus on relevant matters of a campaign to win the 2020 elections, the NPP Loyal Ladies indicated they remain resolute in prosecuting a more productive agenda of propagating the good works of government.

We shall stay focused on working to win the hearts and minds of Ghanaians to give H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo four more years to do more towards the realisation of the Ghanaian dream – A Ghana Beyond Aid!”

Mynewsgh