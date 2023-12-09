4 hours ago

In light of the recent economic hardships currently being experienced by Ghanaians, many people can’t help but express their anger, especially towards government officials and individuals who support the ruling government.

In a recent video making the rounds on social media, a young man was seen being heckled and booed off by some market women as he attempted to tout the achievements of the ruling New Patriotic Party and explain why a 2024 vote would be beneficial to them.

The video, spotted by GhanaWeb on X, shows an event organized at the Kaneshie market in Accra by Onua FM. Some traders were asked to give their opinions about the performance of the ruling government.

A young man, however, tried to defend the party. He pointed out initiatives such as the free SHS policy, which, he stated, gives it an edge over the NDC.

His comments, however, were met with backlash as he was booed, heckled, and rushed off the stage by some irate traders.

This incident is a testament to the current sentiment of many citizens about the current Akufo-Addo-led administration and how individuals and spokespersons are treated by the masses when the attempt to defend the party.