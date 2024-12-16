1 hour ago

Karela United and Gold Stars FC battled to a 1-1 draw in a captivating Premier League match at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors took an unexpected lead when Karela's Faisal Gariba accidentally directed the ball into his own net.

However, Karela United equalized through a remarkable moment as their goalkeeper, Abdul-Karim Nasiru, stepped up and confidently converted a penalty to restore parity.

The result sees Gold Stars drop to second on the league table, relinquishing their top spot, while Karela United find themselves just a point above the relegation zone, needing to fight hard in upcoming fixtures to avoid slipping further.