Chief Executive Officer of Karela United Elloeny Amande has pour cold water in claims made by the General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore suggesting that Karela United are doing well due to the state sponsorship they are currently enjoying from two state owned firms GNPC and Ghana Has.

The Anyinase based club currently sit top of the Ghana Premier League log with 31 points a point adrift second place Great Olympics.

Per Oluboi Commodore's assertion his side could have won the league title but for the petrol dollars from GNPC and Ghana gas handed Karela United.

According to the Karela United CEO there is no wrong doing on their part and the Olympics boss is just jealous of their achievement and adds that their relationship with the two entities are purely commercial and not some gratis or handouts.

He also adds that Great Olympics can also seek for sponsorship from these two state owned firms if they so wish and made an example of the Kotoko and Hearts sponsorship with GOIL another state owned firm.

“GNPC is sponsoring Karela United FC from a commercial viewpoint and not philanthropic point of view. It is the reason they occupy the front space of my jersey. If it was a donation, we wouldn’t have placed them there. GNPC in the past have donated to Karela United in the past but now it is a commercial arrangement," Amande told Kumasi-based radio station Nhyira FM

"Goil sponsors Kotoko and Hearts, why hasn’t he questioned why GOIL is sponsoring the two clubs. It is not for Oluboi to say it is inappropriate Every board and management makes their own decisions.

"Kotoko and Hearts have presented their proposals to earn this support. Nothing stops the hierarchy of Olympics to write proposals for support. We must not give oxygen for some of these statements to move around,”

The legal practitioner and Karela United CEO made a biblical anecdote comparing Oluboi Commodore's attitude to Sanballat and Tobiahs in the book of Nehemiah.

"Oluboi has become our Sanballat and Tobiah from the Nehemiah story in the Bible. He is just throwing stones from outside. I won’t respond directly to him but he can go anywhere he wants, it is his right. I am only focused on working hard to bring more sponsors to support my club. We need to focus on working at bringing more commercial support into football and help it to grow,” Elloeny stated.