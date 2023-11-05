4 hours ago

Karela United forward Emmanuel Owusu Boakye has expressed concern about his team's poor performance in the Ghana Premier League, admitting that it is causing sleepless nights for the players.

Boakye was named the Man of the Match in Karela's recent 1-1 draw with Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

“It’s not easy for us. We are doing everything in our capacity just like the coaches are also doing but it’s just not coming. Day in day out we check the league table. It’s not easy for us. We’re having sleepless nights,” Boakye told StarTimes.

Boakye scored the opener for Karela just six minutes into the game, but Hearts of Oak's Hamzah Issah equalized for the Phobians in the 40th minute.

This draw extended Karela's winless streak to seven matches, as they have won only one, lost two, and drawn six of their nine games.

Currently, Karela United occupies 14th position in the league standings with 9 points, and there is a possibility they could drop into the danger zone at the end of matchday 9.

Boakye and the rest of the team are working hard and giving their best to improve their form, but the results haven't been in their favor lately.

This has been a source of frustration and concern for the players as they eagerly seek to turn things around.