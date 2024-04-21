5 hours ago

Karela United faced a tough challenge as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Accra Lions at the Naa Sheriga Park on Saturday.

Mohammed Asigiri opened the scoring for Karela United after the hour mark with a powerful strike from inside the box, giving his team the lead.

However, their advantage was short-lived as Dominic Amponsah equalized for Accra Lions just four minutes later, capitalizing on a rebound to level the score.

Despite their efforts to find a winning goal, both teams ultimately settled for a share of the points.

With this result, Accra Lions climbed to fourth place on the league table, while Karela United find themselves just one point above the relegation zone.